Avisirah Technologies secures 75cr from Syndicate Finance for AI center
Avisirah Technologies Private Limited just landed ₹75 crore from Syndicate Finance to boost its AI data center in Navi Mumbai.
This adds to its earlier ₹50 crore loan, bringing the total financing/loan facilities extended so far to ₹125 crore.
The money will help them secure land, build infrastructure, install equipment, and get operations rolling.
Maharashtra policy backs AI data centers
Avisirah isn't stopping here: it plans to raise up to ₹125 crore by 2027-28, subject to project milestones, definitive documentation, credit approvals, and customary conditions, for even bigger expansion.
Maharashtra's IT policy is backing projects like this with incentives and special infrastructure.
Navi Mumbai stands out thanks to its strong global connectivity and reliable power supply, making it a prime spot as India's demand for high-performance computing keeps growing fast.