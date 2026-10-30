AWS posts 39% Q3 2026 revenue rise to $45.98 billion
Business
Amazon Web Services (AWS) just posted a 39% revenue boost for the third quarter of 2026, hitting $45.98 billion, easily topping what analysts predicted.
That's even faster growth than last quarter, showing just how much businesses are leaning into cloud tech right now.
AWS nearly 23% of Amazon's revenue
AWS isn't just growing: it's setting records, with the unit now accounting for almost 23% of Amazon's revenue.
Competition from Google and Microsoft is heating up, but AWS is responding by rolling out more NVIDIA graphics processing units, buying data startup DuckLabs, and teaming up with big names like Meta and OpenAI to stay ahead in the cloud game.