AWS to invest $12.7 billion in India's cloud infrastructure

AWS will expand its data centers in Mumbai and Hyderabad, which means more computing power—and more jobs. The company expects to create about 131,700 jobs every year in fields like engineering and telecom, while adding roughly $23.3 billion to India's GDP by 2030.

AWS is also backing Indian startups

AWS isn't just about servers; it's also backing Indian startups with programs like the Generative AI Accelerator (offering up to $1 million in credits) and giving access to tools like SageMaker and Bedrock.

Since 2017, AWS says it has helped over 5.9 million Indians level up their cloud skills—showing real commitment to growing local tech talent.