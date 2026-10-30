Axis Bank changes AMB shortfall fee to 6% capped ₹600

The Total Relationship Value (TRV) requirement for domestic and NRI accounts under categories such as Prime, Prestige, Priority, Sampann, Advantage, Arise Women's and Burgundy jumps from 75% to 100%.

Free cash transactions per month drop from four to three for some accounts, and check return fees are now a flat ₹200 per return for some accounts, while for NRI Burgundy, Priority, Prestige and Prime account holders, deliverable return charges increase from ₹50 to ₹500 per return.

Also, certain NRI accounts will lose EDGE REWARD points.

All these fees are before taxes and GST, so it's worth double-checking your account details if you bank with Axis.