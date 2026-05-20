AxisCades to invest ₹6,000cr in 200-acre Karnataka tech hub

AxisCades hub to create 74,000 jobs

The new hub will have manufacturing, testing, and maintenance facilities, plus an R and D center built with global partners.

It's expected to create 20,000 direct jobs and 54,000 indirect jobs, pretty major for the state!

The focus will be on making missile subsystems and advanced radar technology.

AxisCades wants land near Devanahalli for its facility (with its own runway), aiming to stay close to its current base as officials help find the perfect spot.