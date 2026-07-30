Azure's 43% revenue growth lifts Microsoft market value $490B 1-day
Business
Microsoft is on track to break records by adding $490 billion to its market value in a single day, more than the combined worth of dozens of smaller S&P 500 companies.
This huge leap was powered by Azure's 43% revenue growth, marking its best performance since early 2022.
Microsoft stock jumps 17% Thursday
The stock jumped 17% on Thursday, making it the biggest one-day gain since October 2008.
If this holds, Microsoft will beat NVIDIA's previous record for largest single-day value increase.
Even countries like South Africa and Vietnam have lower equity market values than what Microsoft added in just one day.