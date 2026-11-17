Baidu CEO Robin Li warns AI could become a bubble
Baidu's CEO Robin Li says that even though AI is everywhere right now, it's not actually helping most companies earn more money.
Speaking at a panel in Shenzhen, he pointed out that while everyone's racing to build the next big thing in AI, profits are barely moving.
He warned, "If we fail to address this, the concern that AI might be a bubble could well become a reality," said Robin Li.
Xi and Trump to discuss AI
Li's comments come just as Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to hold talks with US counterpart Donald Trump on Thursday during APEC.
They are expected to discuss AI risks.
There is extra tension after current CEO Jensen Huang faced controversy, raising questions about chip access with US export rules.
All this echoes Kristalina Georgieva's warning about shaky trust in AI investments possibly leading to bigger financial problems down the line.