Bain Capital in talks to buy Cello World majority stake

Cello World has been around since the 1960s, making everything from kitchenware to cleaning products.

With 13 factories and exports to over 65 countries, it's everywhere, from local shops to global markets.

In FY26 (year ended March 2026), its revenue was ₹2,379 crore, but profits dipped a bit.

This deal could help Bain tap into India's booming consumerware market, which is expected to jump from $3.38 billion in 2025 to about $5.62 billion over the next four years, thanks to rising incomes and demand for branded stuff.