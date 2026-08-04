Bain Capital in talks to buy Cello World majority stake
Bain Capital is in talks to buy a majority stake in Cello World, a listed consumerware company.
The promoters are looking for over ₹3,000 crore, and Kotak is helping with the negotiations.
Earlier, big names like Blackstone and Temasek were also interested.
Cello World 13 factories ₹2,379cr revenue
Cello World has been around since the 1960s, making everything from kitchenware to cleaning products.
With 13 factories and exports to over 65 countries, it's everywhere, from local shops to global markets.
In FY26 (year ended March 2026), its revenue was ₹2,379 crore, but profits dipped a bit.
This deal could help Bain tap into India's booming consumerware market, which is expected to jump from $3.38 billion in 2025 to about $5.62 billion over the next four years, thanks to rising incomes and demand for branded stuff.