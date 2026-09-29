Bain says AI needs $6 trillion by 2031 for infrastructure
AI is growing fast, but Bain & Company says the industry needs to reach $6 trillion a year by 2031 to fund the infrastructure build-out.
Annual spending on AI infrastructure could reach $1.5 trillion by 2031, including new data centers, compute capacity, and upgrades to installed GPUs, memory and networking equipment.
By 2031, existing consumer and enterprise AI applications could generate up to $1.8 trillion, so there's a big gap that new ideas and products will need to fill.
Bain details 4 AI revenue categories
Bain points to four categories: search and ads (which could add $100 to $200 billion), industrial automation like self-driving cars and drones ($400 billion), physical AI uses (think robotics or digital twins) for another $900 billion across industries like automotive and aerospace.
Big tech players like Microsoft and Google are already planning huge investments (up to $780 billion by 2026), showing just how high the stakes are for the future of AI.