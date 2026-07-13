Bajaj Asset Management launches ETF tracking BSE top 10 banks

This ETF keeps things straightforward: no picking individual stocks, just tracking a set index.

You can start investing with as little as ₹500, and there are no entry or exit charges.

Once listed, you'll be able to trade units like regular stocks.

The fund is managed by Ilesh Savla and comes with a "Very High" risk tag, so it's best for those comfortable with market ups and downs.

Bajaj calls it an easy way to get into banking sector investing without overthinking every stock pick.