Bajaj Group launches Bajaj Integrated Health Systems and commits ₹2000-2500cr

BIHS targets 80% everyday health needs

BIHS will roll out clinics, home care, and hospitals to cover up to 80% of people's everyday health needs, basically everything that doesn't need a hospital stay.

The first clinic opens in Pune in 2026, with plans for seven or eight cities over the next decade.

After checking out 64 different industries, Bajaj picked health care for its impact and room to grow.

They're also keeping this project's funding separate from their listed companies to keep things transparent.