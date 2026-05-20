Bandhan Bank uses AI and data to promote financial empowerment
Bandhan Bank is leveling up from its microfinance roots by using AI and data to become a full-scale universal bank.
Its main goal now? Financial empowerment: helping people improve their lives by offering small loans so they can earn, create jobs, and build better futures.
Bandhan COO stresses risk and empathy
Ratan Kumar Kesh, chief operating officer, says the bank is balancing this mission with smart risk management and strict underwriting.
Since getting its universal banking license in 2014, Bandhan has expanded beyond Eastern India, upgraded its tech, and now offers more products like retail and housing loans.
With 13 million microfinance customers fueling its data-driven approach, Kesh adds that while AI helps a lot, human empathy still matters most for building real trust.