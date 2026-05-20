Bandhan Bank uses AI and data to promote financial empowerment

Bandhan COO stresses risk and empathy

Ratan Kumar Kesh, chief operating officer, says the bank is balancing this mission with smart risk management and strict underwriting.

Since getting its universal banking license in 2014, Bandhan has expanded beyond Eastern India, upgraded its tech, and now offers more products like retail and housing loans.

With 13 million microfinance customers fueling its data-driven approach, Kesh adds that while AI helps a lot, human empathy still matters most for building real trust.