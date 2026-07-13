Indian banks to remain closed for 4 days this week
What's the story
Public and private sector banks across India will observe a four-day closure between today and July 19, 2026. The break is due to regional festivals and observances in different states. Customers are advised to check the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar and complete their banking tasks ahead of time.
Festivals
Banks will remain closed on these days
As per the latest RBI holiday calendar, major banks like SBI, HDFC, and ICICI Bank will remain closed on July 16 in Odisha, Manipur, and Uttarakhand. The closure is due to Ratha Yatra, Kang (Rathajatra), and Harela celebrations on that day. On July 17, banks in Meghalaya will observe a holiday for U Tirot Singh's death anniversary.
Others
Online banking services will continue to function normally
On July 18, banks in Sikkim will remain closed for Drukpa Tshe-zi. The next day, July 19, all banks across India will observe a weekly holiday. Despite physical banking service closures at branches on specific dates this week, online banking services like UPI and mobile apps will continue to function normally across the country.
Future closures
Additional bank holidays in some states
In addition to the holidays from July 13 to July 19, banks will also be closed in some states on July 22, 25, and 26. Tripura will observe a holiday on July 22 for Kharchi Puja celebrations. Meanwhile, all banks across India will remain closed on the fourth Saturday (July 25) and weekly bank holiday (July 26).