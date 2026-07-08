Bank of America gives OpenAI $520 million credit, $1T valuation possible

BofA raised nearly $500B for AI

This move makes BofA one of OpenAI's top lenders and highlights how much the bank is betting on artificial intelligence.

Since 2025, BofA has helped raise nearly $500 billion for AI companies, about 60% of all major fundraising in this space.

The bank also wants in on advising big upcoming IPOs like OpenAI and Anthropic, after its lead role in SpaceX's huge listing in June.