Bank of Baroda files cyber claim after nearly 1TB leak

The breach was traced back to an employee's hacked email account, according to the bank on X.

Right now, forensic experts are digging into the details, which could cost up to ₹4 crore. Financial losses might come from regulatory fines (up to ₹5 crore), lawsuits, or business disruptions.

The bank says its main systems are safe, and it's working closely with authorities like CERT-In to stay compliant and keep things under control.