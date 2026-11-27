Bank of England to lower capital requirements for UK-focused banks
The Bank of England is about to make things a bit easier for the largest UK-focused banks by lowering capital requirements.
The overall package of measures could free up around £175 billion for lending, which might help boost the economy.
The move follows a review showing that current rules were hitting U.K.-focused banks harder than needed, and now the BoE wants to cut out unnecessary overlap in regulations.
PRA to rethink Pillar 2A rules
The BoE's regulator, the PRA, also plans to rethink some extra rules, called Pillar 2A, that used to require more capital from banks focused on the UK even though recent stress tests had not indicated that banks with a larger share of domestic lending were more vulnerable to cyclical risks.
Plus, other tweaks are coming soon, like reducing leverage ratio requirements by 0.2% points.
All these changes aim to make banking smoother and more efficient for everyone involved.