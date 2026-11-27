Bank of Maharashtra offers 7.25% floating home loan rate
Thinking about a home loan or planning to switch lenders? As of October 30, 2026, Bank of Maharashtra is offering one of the lowest floating rates at 7.25%.
Other big names like Bank of India (7.35% to 10.25%) and ICICI Bank (8.90% to 11.20% fixed) have also updated their rates, while Axis Bank stands out with a much higher fixed rate at 14%.
Tata Capital starts floating rates at 8%, and LIC Housing Finance's fixed options are between 10% and 10.25%.
Lenders' rate ranges and advice
Punjab National Bank's floating rates range from 7.45% to 9.35%, Canara Bank goes up to 10.25%, and Bank of Baroda offers fixed rates from 9.15% to 10.20%.
In the housing finance space, Samman Capital starts at 8.75% and GIC Housing Finance kicks off at 8.20%.
Just remember: your actual rate can depend on things like how much you borrow, so it pays to compare before deciding.