Thinking about a home loan or planning to switch lenders? As of October 30, 2026, Bank of Maharashtra is offering one of the lowest floating rates at 7.25%.

Other big names like Bank of India (7.35% to 10.25%) and ICICI Bank (8.90% to 11.20% fixed) have also updated their rates, while Axis Bank stands out with a much higher fixed rate at 14%.

Tata Capital starts floating rates at 8%, and LIC Housing Finance's fixed options are between 10% and 10.25%.