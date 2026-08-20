Bankruptcy court pauses Google's $10 million Spirit Airlines records sale
A bankruptcy court has hit pause on Google's $10 million plan to buy Spirit Airlines's digital archives after former flight attendants raised privacy concerns.
The sale would give Google access to things like payroll, travel, and recruiting records, basically a lot of employee information.
While Google says customer data is off-limits and will be de-identified by a third party, the union points out that employee details aren't getting the same protection.
Union says deidentification inadequate
The union is pushing back, saying deidentification doesn't really protect sensitive stuff like pay slips or travel logs.
Judge Sean Lane postponed the sale hearing until September 9 to look into these concerns.
Both Spirit and Google have agreed a third party will handle the de-identification process before any data changes hands.