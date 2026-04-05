Check bank holidays in your region for next week
What's the story
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the bank holiday calendar for the coming week. According to the schedule, banks across India will remain closed on two days between April 6 and 12 due to regular weekend offs. However, there are no regional or national bank holidays during this period. The RBI divides bank holidays into three categories: Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and banks' closing of accounts.
Regional variations
National holidays and Saturday off
As per the RBI bank holiday calendar, holidays are observed differently in different regions depending on local festivals and observances. However, all banks across India observe national holidays such as Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti. Apart from the regular holidays, banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays of every month. They are open on first, third, and fifth Saturdays of each month.
Digital access
Online banking services available throughout the year
Despite the bank holidays, online banking services are available throughout the year. This ensures uninterrupted banking operations even on holidays. Customers can use these services for various transactions such as UPI payments, money transfers, net banking activities, applying for loans online, and requesting checkbooks. However, physical branch visits are not possible during bank holidays.