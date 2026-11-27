Because gold is worth less now, banks want borrowers to pay up so the loan-to-value ratio stays balanced.

For many, this is tough, like Swarnalatha from Hyderabad, who suddenly owes ₹43,000 more on her ₹5 lakh loan.

As she puts it: "We needed money for family expenses, so we pledged all our gold at the bank and took a loan. At that time, the local Central Bank of India staff assured us that even if we did not pay interest for a year, there would be no problem with our gold. Suddenly, I was shocked to receive a message asking me to pay around ₹43,000 or deposit the required quantity of gold. Where can middle-class people like us get this much money immediately?"