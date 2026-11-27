Banks issue margin calls after gold drop in 3 states
Gold prices have dropped over 30% since January, and it's putting a lot of stress on people in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat who took out gold loans to cover urgent expenses.
Now, banks are asking them to pay extra "margin money" just to keep their loans going: something many weren't prepared for.
Banks demand margin to maintain loan-to-value
Because gold is worth less now, banks want borrowers to pay up so the loan-to-value ratio stays balanced.
For many, this is tough, like Swarnalatha from Hyderabad, who suddenly owes ₹43,000 more on her ₹5 lakh loan.
As she puts it: "We needed money for family expenses, so we pledged all our gold at the bank and took a loan. At that time, the local Central Bank of India staff assured us that even if we did not pay interest for a year, there would be no problem with our gold. Suddenly, I was shocked to receive a message asking me to pay around ₹43,000 or deposit the required quantity of gold. Where can middle-class people like us get this much money immediately?"