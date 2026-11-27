Banks set for AI expansion in 12 months, NTT Data
Banks are gearing up for a big AI push over the next 12 months, with tech like automation and smarter systems expected to make operations smoother and boost profits, says NTT Data.
The move from small-scale tests to full-on AI integration marks a big step for the industry.
Asia-Pacific banks carry $100B+ technology debt
Despite the excitement around AI, many banks, especially in Asia-Pacific, are weighed down by more than $100 billion in legacy technology debt.
Indian banks are leading in using AI for payments and loans, but still have work to do on things like chatbots.
As more banks scale up their AI efforts, experts expect better returns and efficiency across the board.