Banks update home loan interest rates on October 16, 2026
Business
Thinking about buying a home or just curious about the latest loan rates?
As of October 16, 2026, banks have updated their home loan interest rates. Axis Bank now offers floating rates from 8.0% to 9.10%, while Bank of Baroda starts even lower at 7.20%.
Fixed-rate options are still pretty limited and depend on each bank.
SBI home loans 7.50% HDFC 13.45%
SBI's home loans start at 7.50%, and HDFC Bank's can reach up to 13.45%, depending on your loan amount.
Most housing finance companies, like Tata Capital and PNB Housing, stick with floating rates too.
Loan amounts usually fall into three slabs: under ₹30 lakh, ₹30-75 lakh, and above ₹75 lakh.