This is Barbie's first doll with Type 1 diabetes

Mattel has launched its first-ever Barbie doll with Type 1 diabetes as part of the Barbie Fashionistas line. The new doll comes with a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) and an insulin pump, showcasing medical tools and fashion that are inspired by global diabetes awareness symbols. This launch highlights Mattel's commitment to diversity in its toys.

Statement What did the company say? Krista Berger, Mattel's Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls, said the launch is an important step toward inclusivity and representation. She stressed that "Barbie helps shape children's early perceptions of the world," and through inclusive representation, more kids can see themselves in stories they imagine and dolls they love.

Features A look at the doll To ensure authenticity, Barbie partnered with Breakthrough T1D, a leading non-profit organization focused on Type 1 diabetes research, support, as well as advocacy. The doll features a CGM on her arm held by heart-shaped pink tape and an insulin pump on her waist. She wears a blue polka-dot outfit, symbolizing diabetes awareness and mirroring global health campaigns.