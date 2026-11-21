Barclays Private Bank says AI will shape 2027 investor allocations
Barclays Private Bank's latest report puts artificial intelligence front and center for investors in 2027.
They are saying AI will shape where the smart money goes, but warn there are hurdles (like higher borrowing costs and technology limitations) that could slow things down.
As AI starts showing up in company earnings, Barclays suggests keeping an eye on these challenges.
Barclays recommends bond caution and diversification
The report also points out that energy prices and more expensive loans are making things tricky for the global economy.
With government bond yields hitting 20-year highs in places like the US the UK and Japan, Barclays recommends being careful with bonds: think shorter time frames and safer picks.
For those looking beyond bonds, they see potential in stocks, real assets, and hedge funds to help ride out any bumps ahead.