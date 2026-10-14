Barclays to re-enter India IPO market after nearly 10 years
Business
Barclays is making a comeback to India's booming IPO market after nearly a decade.
Pramod Kumar, CEO of Barclays India, shared at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum that while there are some market challenges, India's funding scene, powered by both everyday investors and big institutions, is still strong.
Barclays invested over £500 million in India
In the last five years, Barclays has invested over £500 million to grow its banking and tech presence in India.
The bank's also active in rupee bonds and wants to expand further in GIFT City for tax perks.
With rivals like Emirates NBD and DBS also eyeing the space, Kumar says, "There's a long-term structural opportunity," and Barclays is investing across its investment bank, corporate and private banks, and technology.