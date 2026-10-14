Barclays to re-enter India IPO market after nearly 10 years

In the last five years, Barclays has invested over £500 million to grow its banking and tech presence in India.

The bank's also active in rupee bonds and wants to expand further in GIFT City for tax perks.

With rivals like Emirates NBD and DBS also eyeing the space, Kumar says, "There's a long-term structural opportunity," and Barclays is investing across its investment bank, corporate and private banks, and technology.