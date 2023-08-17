Bata India is exploring a partnership with Adidas

Written by Athik Saleh August 17, 2023 | 01:06 pm 2 min read

Bata India has experienced significant growth recently

Bata India, a leading footwear maker, is in advanced discussions with athletic shoe giant Adidas for a strategic partnership in India, per the CNBC-TV18. This potential collaboration comes as Bata India begins trials for sports apparel and seeks to expand its presence across the country. The company has experienced significant growth recently, with a net profit increase to Rs. 319 crore in the past fiscal year and retail sales accounting for 75% of its revenue.

Talks between the two parties are at an advanced stage

The talks between Bata and Adidas are at an advanced stage, the report said. The two parties are discussing the "final contours" of the deal, the report added. The partnership with Adidas would give Bata an additional fillip to maintain its growth trajectory. The company's ambitious goal is to expand its franchisee stores to 500 by 2025. This expansion strategy includes growing both franchisee and multi-brand stores while also increasing its presence in smaller towns and cities.

Bata India plans to invest Rs. 100 crore

Bata India plans to invest approximately Rs. 100 crore this year, focusing on "casualization" and "premiumization." To ensure a high growth trajectory, the company will invest in research and development. Last fiscal year, the company's R&D expenses stood at Rs. 6 crore. Bata India currently operates over 2,000 stores across various formats and employs a workforce of 9,800 people. Additionally, the company has introduced an all-women stores concept as part of its innovative approach to retail.

