Bata India crosses 2,000 stores, seeks 3,000 via franchise partners
Business
Bata India just crossed 2,000 stores nationwide, making it the country's biggest shoe network.
The brand isn't stopping there. It's aiming for 3,000 stores soon, especially in smaller towns by teaming up with more franchise partners.
India now Bata's top global market
India is now Bata's top market worldwide, bringing in about a quarter of its global revenue and helping sell 50 million pairs every year.
To keep up with changing shopping habits (and younger shoppers), Bata is leveling up its digital game and revamping stores for a smoother experience.
As Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer Badri Beriwal puts it, scaling up and reaching new markets are key to staying ahead.