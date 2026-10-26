Bedrock Robotics raises $600 million to expand autonomous excavator deployments

Bedrock's excavators are already working at places like a water treatment plant in Nevada and an earthwork site in Texas.

Founded in 2024 by industry pros including Bedrock's co-founder and CEO Boris Sofman, who previously led Waymo's now-shuttered self-driving trucks program, Bedrock is tackling the big labor shortage in construction, especially as many current operators are close to retirement.

With nearly $1 billion raised so far and new executives from Amazon and Uber on board, it is betting big on robots helping build our future.