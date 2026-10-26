Bedrock Robotics raises $600 million to expand autonomous excavator deployments
Bedrock Robotics, a startup building self-driving excavators, just scored $600 million in new funding led by CapitalG and Emergence Capital, with NVIDIA also joining in.
The company plans to use this cash to roll out its autonomous machines to more construction sites, aiming to shake up how heavy work gets done.
Bedrock targets construction labor shortage
Bedrock's excavators are already working at places like a water treatment plant in Nevada and an earthwork site in Texas.
Founded in 2024 by industry pros including Bedrock's co-founder and CEO Boris Sofman, who previously led Waymo's now-shuttered self-driving trucks program, Bedrock is tackling the big labor shortage in construction, especially as many current operators are close to retirement.
With nearly $1 billion raised so far and new executives from Amazon and Uber on board, it is betting big on robots helping build our future.