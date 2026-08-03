BEL and Esri India to develop Indian defense GeoAI tools
BEL (Bharat Electronics Limited) just signed a deal with Esri India to build advanced GIS and GeoAI tools for the Indian defense sector.
This partnership is part of Make in India, aiming to boost homegrown tech by combining BEL's electronics know-how with Esri India's expertise in mapping and location intelligence.
Esri India to train BEL teams
Together, BEL and Esri India will use geospatial intelligence to modernize defense systems, making them faster and more efficient.
Esri India will also train BEL teams on its Indo ArcGIS platform so they can develop these tools themselves.
As Agendra Kumar from Esri India put it, mixing GIS with GeoAI will help enhance the operational efficiency of the defense forces, giving them smarter tools while cutting back on reliance on foreign tech.