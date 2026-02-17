BEL and Safran to set up CoE for HAMMER weapons Business Feb 17, 2026

BEL (Bharat Electronics Limited) and France's Safran are joining hands in a 50:50 partnership to build guidance kits for HAMMER precision-guided weapons, right here in India.

They're setting up a Centre of Excellence, which will handle manufacturing, supply, maintenance and repair of these guidance kits; the new entity's registered office is likely to be located in Pune.

This is a big step for India's defense tech, especially with plans to ramp up the Rafale fighter jet fleet from 36 to around 150.