BEL and Safran to set up CoE for HAMMER weapons
BEL (Bharat Electronics Limited) and France's Safran are joining hands in a 50:50 partnership to build guidance kits for HAMMER precision-guided weapons, right here in India.
They're setting up a Centre of Excellence, which will handle manufacturing, supply, maintenance and repair of these guidance kits; the new entity's registered office is likely to be located in Pune.
This is a big step for India's defense tech, especially with plans to ramp up the Rafale fighter jet fleet from 36 to around 150.
The new venture will be a 50-50 partnership
The new venture mainly supports the Indian Air Force and Navy but could help others too if needed.
It's expected to bring in thousands of crores and boost local manufacturing, giving BEL a stronger role in developing smart weapons.
Both companies will have equal say on the board, showing this is a true collaboration on cutting-edge defense tech.