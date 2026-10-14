Bengaluru startup NuSynth raises 36.5cr seed for AI chemical production
Business
Bengaluru startup NuSynth just landed ₹36.5 crore (about $4 million) in seed funding from Avaana Capital and Shastra VC.
Their goal? To use AI to reinvent how chemicals for medicines and electronics are made, making the process faster, more efficient, and less expensive.
AI tools and team expansion
NuSynth is building AI-driven tools that rethink which materials and reactions get used in chemical production.
By analyzing tons of experimental data, their tech cuts down on guesswork, aiming for safer, greener, and smarter manufacturing.
The new funding will also help them grow their team and expand their proprietary processes.