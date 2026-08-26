Bengaluru startup Ringg AI raises $10 million Series A

The new cash will help Ringg upgrade its AI voice platform, roll out more WhatsApp and browser agents, and grow its reach in India and beyond.

Founded by Siddharth Tripathi, Utkarsh Shukla, and Kali Charan Vemuru, Ringg already processes around 20 million call attempts a month for big names like Flipkart and Practo.

Their AI agents manage everything from loan collections to clinic bookings, and they're now eyeing even more ways to automate business tasks.