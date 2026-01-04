Berkshire Hathaway just bought a big chunk of Google's parent company

What else changed for Berkshire?

With about 17.8 million Alphabet shares, it's now Berkshire's 10th-largest holding, making up 1.6% of their giant $267 billion portfolio.

They also trimmed down their Apple stake by 15% around the same time—analysts think it's all about betting on tech and AI growth like Google Cloud and Gemini models.

After the news broke, Alphabet shares jumped nearly 6%, pushing Berkshire's stake up to $5.7 billion as the year closed out.