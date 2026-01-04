Next Article
Berkshire Hathaway just bought a big chunk of Google's parent company
Berkshire Hathaway has invested $4.3 billion in Alphabet, Google's parent company.
Warren Buffett's team made this move to finally get in on the Google action they missed back in 2004.
The investment highlights their belief in Alphabet's AI projects and strong ad business—something even their own GEICO relies on.
What else changed for Berkshire?
With about 17.8 million Alphabet shares, it's now Berkshire's 10th-largest holding, making up 1.6% of their giant $267 billion portfolio.
They also trimmed down their Apple stake by 15% around the same time—analysts think it's all about betting on tech and AI growth like Google Cloud and Gemini models.
After the news broke, Alphabet shares jumped nearly 6%, pushing Berkshire's stake up to $5.7 billion as the year closed out.