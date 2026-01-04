India's market cap falls behind as global markets boom in 2025 Business Jan 04, 2026

India's stock market barely grew in 2025—up just 2.8%—while the rest of the world saw a huge 22.1% jump, according to a report cited by Motilal Oswal.

The report notes foreign investors pulling out, a weaker rupee, and worries over US trade deals held India back.

Because of this, India's share of the global market dropped from its September 2024 peak.