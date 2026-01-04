FPIs pull out ₹7,600cr from Indian stocks in just 2 days
Foreign investors have been on a selling streak, offloading ₹7,608 crore ($846 million) worth of Indian stocks on January 1 and 2.
This continues last year's record outflows and hints at ongoing market jitters, with factors like a weaker rupee and global trade worries in play.
Why does this matter?
If you're tracking the markets or thinking about investing, this kind of FPI sell-off can mean more ups and downs ahead.
But here's the twist: domestic investors are still buying—picking up ₹1,526 crore in shares on January 1 alone—which shows local confidence hasn't faded.
What could happen next?
Experts think this FPI exit might not last forever.
As V.K. Vijayakumar puts it, "The year is likely to witness a shift in FPI strategy, as improving domestic fundamentals may start attracting net foreign inflows."
Others point to improving India-US trade ties and steadier global interest rates as signs that things might turn around soon.