FPIs pull out ₹7,600cr from Indian stocks in just 2 days

If you're tracking the markets or thinking about investing, this kind of FPI sell-off can mean more ups and downs ahead. But here's the twist: domestic investors are still buying—picking up ₹1,526 crore in shares on January 1 alone—which shows local confidence hasn't faded.

What could happen next?

Experts think this FPI exit might not last forever.

As V.K. Vijayakumar puts it, "The year is likely to witness a shift in FPI strategy, as improving domestic fundamentals may start attracting net foreign inflows."

Others point to improving India-US trade ties and steadier global interest rates as signs that things might turn around soon.