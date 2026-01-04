D-Mart's revenue jumps 13% in Q3 FY26

Store updates and what's next

By the end of December, D-Mart was running 442 stores across states like Maharashtra and Gujarat (though its Sanpada store in Navi Mumbai is temporarily closed for reconstruction).

The board meets on January 10 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025.

Backed by Radhakishan Damani and family, D-Mart keeps growing its presence across India.