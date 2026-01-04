Next Article
D-Mart's revenue jumps 13% in Q3 FY26
Business
D-Mart's parent company, Avenue Supermarts Ltd, just posted a strong 13% revenue boost for the quarter ending December 2025—reaching ₹17,612.62 crore compared to last year's ₹15,565.23 crore.
That's also an 8.6% jump from the previous quarter, showing D-Mart is keeping its momentum going.
Store updates and what's next
By the end of December, D-Mart was running 442 stores across states like Maharashtra and Gujarat (though its Sanpada store in Navi Mumbai is temporarily closed for reconstruction).
The board meets on January 10 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025.
Backed by Radhakishan Damani and family, D-Mart keeps growing its presence across India.