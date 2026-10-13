Bernstein downgrades AT&T amid Starlink competition, target lowered to $24

AT&T just got bumped down by Bernstein, moving from "outperform" to "market perform," mainly because SpaceX's Starlink is stepping up as serious competition in the wireless game.

Bernstein also dropped AT&T's price target to $24, pointing out that SpaceX could really change things up.

All this comes while AT&T's stock has already slipped over 9% this year, even though most analysts still say it has a buy or strong buy rating.