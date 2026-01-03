Bharat Coking Coal IPO: What you need to know
Bharat Coking Coal, a major coking coal producer under Coal India, is opening its IPO on January 8.
The offer includes 46.57 crore shares (10% equity), all being sold by Coal India—so no new shares are created this time.
There are special reservations for employees and existing shareholders, and the IPO is split among qualified institutional buyers (50%), non-institutional investors (15%), and retail buyers (35%).
What does Bharat Coking Coal actually do?
The company runs 34 mines in Jharia and Raniganj, supplying steel-grade coking coal across India.
They also operate five washeries to process the coal and are building three more with a combined capacity of seven million tons per year.
For FY25, they reported ₹13,802.6 crore in revenue with ₹1,240 crore profit after tax—showing they're a solid player in the energy sector.
Other key details
The IPO anchor book opens on January 8. The public offer closes January 13.
All proceeds go to parent company Coal India—not directly to Bharat Coking Coal—so keep that in mind if you're thinking about investing.