Bharat Coking Coal IPO: What you need to know

What does Bharat Coking Coal actually do?

The company runs 34 mines in Jharia and Raniganj, supplying steel-grade coking coal across India.

They also operate five washeries to process the coal and are building three more with a combined capacity of seven million tons per year.

For FY25, they reported ₹13,802.6 crore in revenue with ₹1,240 crore profit after tax—showing they're a solid player in the energy sector.