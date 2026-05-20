Bharat Electronics Limited posts 16% FY26 revenue rise to ₹27,480cr

BEL profits, order book ₹73,882cr

BEL's profits also saw healthy growth: profit before tax rose nearly 14% to ₹8,075 crore and profit after tax hit ₹6,048 crore.

What really stands out is their massive order book (₹73,882 crore as of April 1, 2026), showing there's steady demand for BEL's tech as India continues to ramp up its defense capabilities.