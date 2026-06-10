Bharat Forge enters lithography components, works with 3 top chipmakers
Bharat Forge, known for its engineering muscle, is now stepping into the semiconductor world.
Chairman Baba Kalyani shared that it is working with three of the world's top five chipmakers and is securing some major orders.
Its main job? Making parts for lithography machines, the tech that helps print tiny circuits on chips.
Bharat Forge shifts to defense platforms
This move fits right in with India's big push to grow its own chip industry through the Semiconductor Mission, which has already attracted investment commitments of more than ₹1.65 lakh crore.
Bharat Forge is also making waves in defense, shifting from just parts to complete platforms and growing exports: almost 40% of its defense sales now go abroad.
Kalyani says teaming up globally is key to building a stronger, more product-focused India.