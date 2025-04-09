What's the story

BharatPe, a leading player in the fintech space, has got the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approval for a payment aggregator license.

The development makes BharatPe India's only fintech company to have an NBFC license via Trillion Loans, a share in Unity Small Finance Bank, and now a PA license.

The company plans to grow its presence in tier two and three cities where digital payments are quickly catching up.