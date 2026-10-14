BHEL net profit soars to ₹820.94cr in September quarter
Business
BHEL just posted a huge jump in profits for the September quarter; net profit soared to ₹820.94 crore, more than twice what it made last year.
The main reason? Its power and industry segments brought in much higher income this time around.
BHEL income up 24% to ₹9,553.01cr
BHEL's total income for the September quarter shot up 24% to ₹9,553.01 crore, with both power and industry businesses seeing solid gains.
Expenses went up too.
BHEL's focus on expanding its core sectors seems to be paying off big time.