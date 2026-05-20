BHIM transactions surge 301% in FY26 to 21.6cr monthly

BHIM P2M 71% in West Bengal

West Bengal was one of the faster-growing markets, with peer-to-merchant (P2M) payments accounting for 71% of transactions in the state, especially for local shopping and eating out.

Cool new features like RuPay Credit Card on UPI, Family Mode, and support for over 15 languages made BHIM more user-friendly, even in rural areas with spotty internet.

Rewards and merchant tie-ups also helped improve engagement on the platform, with April 2026 alone seeing ₹26,040 crore worth of transactions.