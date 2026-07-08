Bhupendra Patel to unveil Gujarat Data Centre Policy 2026-29 today
Gujarat is set to unveil its new "Gujarat Data Centre Policy 2026-29" today, aiming to put the state on the map for cloud, AI, and digital infrastructure.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will introduce the policy, which hopes to draw in major investments for large-scale data centers and next-gen tech services.
Reliance and L&T propose Gujarat projects
Big names like Reliance and Larsen & Toubro are already proposing massive projects in places like Jamnagar and Dholera, thanks to Gujarat's supportive setup: think steady power, good ports, and lots of renewable energy.
The new policy promises even more perks: easier approvals, investment incentives, and a push for sustainable growth.
It's all part of Gujarat's plan to compete with tech hubs like Maharashtra and Telangana and become a top spot for digital innovation.