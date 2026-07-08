Bhupendra Patel to unveil Gujarat Data Centre Policy 2026-29 today

Reliance and L&T propose Gujarat projects

Big names like Reliance and Larsen & Toubro are already proposing massive projects in places like Jamnagar and Dholera, thanks to Gujarat's supportive setup: think steady power, good ports, and lots of renewable energy.

The new policy promises even more perks: easier approvals, investment incentives, and a push for sustainable growth.

It's all part of Gujarat's plan to compete with tech hubs like Maharashtra and Telangana and become a top spot for digital innovation.