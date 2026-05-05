Big tech AI spending lifts global memory chip prices

Data centers grab 70% memory chips

Data centers are set to grab 70% of the world's memory chips by 2026, leaving fewer (and pricier) parts for everyday gadgets.

Companies like Microsoft say they're shelling out $25 billion extra on components, while Apple and major PC makers have already warned that rising chip costs may soon bump up prices on things like smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

Chip makers like Samsung are raking in record profits, but also caution that shortages could last until 2027, so don't be surprised if your next device costs a bit more.