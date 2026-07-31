Big Tech AI spending revives chip industry, Amazon raises $220B
Business
Big Tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Meta are investing huge amounts in artificial intelligence (AI), which is breathing new life into the chip industry.
Amazon just raised its 2026 spending plans to $220 billion, focusing heavily on AI projects.
Chip giants recover, Microsoft gains $450B
This wave of investment has helped chip giants like NVIDIA, Intel, and Samsung recover from past losses.
Microsoft saw its fastest cloud growth in four years, adding a record $450 billion to its market value in one day, while Alphabet and Meta increased their own spending but faced stock drops over concerns about whether these big bets will pay off.
There's excitement but also some caution as everyone waits to see if this AI-fueled growth can last.