Big tech embeds engineers in client offices to help AI
Big names like Microsoft, Amazon, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Meta are now placing their engineers right inside client offices to help businesses actually get their AI systems working.
This hands-on approach is meant to fix a major problem: most companies' AI projects flop because the tech isn't set up well enough to deliver real results.
Microsoft and Amazon back embedded teams
Microsoft's $2.5 billion Frontier Company has 6,000 engineers and industry experts helping clients choose the best AI models (including OpenAI and Anthropic) while keeping full control of their data.
Early partners include Unilever and the London Stock Exchange Group.
Amazon is investing $1 billion to embed teams for 45-day stints with clients like Ricoh and the NBA, aiming for deeper collaboration and more effective AI setups.