Bikanervala partners with The Montana Group to reach wider audience

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:20 pm Nov 24, 202304:20 pm

Bikanervala's founder Kedarnath Aggarwal passed away on November 14

Sweets and snacks company Bikanervala has teamed up with The Montana Group, to increase its presence in India and abroad. This partnership aims to reach a wider audience and strengthen Bikanervala's position as a global food industry leader. Manoj Madhukar, CEO of The Montana Group said, "It is a privilege to work with the iconic brand of India and the entire team will put best possible effort to make this brand a global leader in years to come."

Domestic and international expansion plans

Suresh Kumar, CEO of Bikanervala, detailed the company's expansion plans in both domestic as well as overseas markets. In India, they will focus on Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab in the North, Maharashtra in the West, and Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in the South. Internationally, Bikanervala is targeting the United States, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom as key growth areas.

Here's what we know about The Montana Group

Punjab-based The Montana Group, is a hospitality, retail, and food & beverages company. It has a physical presence in locations like Mumbai, Noida, Bhopal, Mohali, and Jalandhar, and exports products to Canada, Australia, and the US. Celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi of Turban Tadka fame serves as the brand ambassador. Details of The Montana Group's partnership with Bikanervala are yet to be disclosed.

Bikanervala's current operations and history

Founded in 1905 as a small sweet shop in Bikaner, Rajasthan, Bikanervala has experienced significant growth over the years. The company now operates 175 sweet shop-cum-restaurant outlets across India and has expanded to countries such as the UAE, New Zealand, the US, Singapore, and Nepal. This partnership with The Montana Group marks an important milestone for Bikanervala as it continues to expand its portfolio of restaurants and snack businesses worldwide.