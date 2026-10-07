Bill Gates suggests robot FICA tax to fund displaced workers
Business
Bill Gates is once again suggesting a tax on robots, hoping it can support people whose jobs are being replaced by artificial intelligence.
In an interview with Ezra Klein of The New York Times, he floated the idea of making robots pay into the same FICA tax as humans do, so there's money to help those affected and keep public funds steady.
Gates predicts job disruption, supports retraining
Gates says AI is already shaking up white-collar jobs and expects blue-collar roles could be next.
By taxing robot labor, he hopes companies will slow down replacing people and that the money raised can go toward retraining workers.
Leaders from Anthropic and OpenAI agree new taxes might be needed as AI changes the job market.