Biocon Biologics gets positive CHMP opinion for Pebrilzo HER2 biosimilar

Biocon Biologics just got a big thumbs-up from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for Pebrilzo, its biosimilar treatment for HER2-positive breast cancer.

This means Pebrilzo is one step closer to being available across the EU, but it still needs final approval from the European Commission.

Notably, it is the first monoclonal antibody biosimilar to receive a positive CHMP opinion under the EMA's new tailored clinical development approach.